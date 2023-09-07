Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock worth $1,426,185. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.