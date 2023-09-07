Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,080,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PII opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

