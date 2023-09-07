Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

IYJ opened at $106.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

