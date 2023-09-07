ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 13,930 Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.60 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

ATNM opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

