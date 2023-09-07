ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 14,585 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 545,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,722,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Shyft Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch bought 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,885 shares of company stock worth $149,304. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.95 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

