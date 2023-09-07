ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 18,554 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 224.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 409,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Busey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 327.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $117,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,850 shares of company stock valued at $504,856. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Stock Down 1.4 %

BUSE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

