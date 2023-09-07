ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 19,044 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,065.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $248,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,075 shares of company stock worth $498,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFSL

TFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.