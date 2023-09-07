ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 953 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 62.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SEA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,144 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,206 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 1.75.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

