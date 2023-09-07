ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 98,359 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4,208.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 731,373 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.