ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,501 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -147.06%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.