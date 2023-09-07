ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 36,733 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,770,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 835.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,456 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

