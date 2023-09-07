ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 57,406 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other Denny's news, Director John C. Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,572.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of Denny's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,492 shares of company stock worth $386,162 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $508.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.65 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 78.77% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Profile

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

