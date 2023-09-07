ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

