ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.