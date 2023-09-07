ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

GDYN opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

