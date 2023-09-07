ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $920,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,357 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 112,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,142 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.5% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $3,091,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.