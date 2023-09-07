ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $261.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.96.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,640.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total transaction of $2,492,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $5,171,923. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GPI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.