ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,343 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ProAssurance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $911.66 million, a PE ratio of 97.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

