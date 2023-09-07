ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.87 and a beta of 1.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

