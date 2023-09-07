ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $581.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

