ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $537,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 94.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053,556 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 234,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 234,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.81. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

