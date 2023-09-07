ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $581,000 Stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Free Report) by 356.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,116 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atreca were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.17. Atreca, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. HC Wainwright cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Atreca

(Free Report)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

