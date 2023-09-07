ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $582,000 Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $3,256,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $238,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and sold 21,139 shares worth $1,875,094. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PI opened at $70.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

