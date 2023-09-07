ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $610,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $370.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

