ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $638,000 Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $435,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at $351,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWI opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.51 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

