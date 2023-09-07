ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $670,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,774 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,689,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $546.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.36 and its 200 day moving average is $516.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

