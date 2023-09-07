ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $686,000 Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 321.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $615,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,751,287.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,966 shares of company stock valued at $11,658,661 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coursera Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.94.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

