ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $719,000 Position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,488 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AirSculpt Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.23 million, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.71 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

