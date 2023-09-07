ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $719,000 Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

