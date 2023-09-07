ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Itron were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Itron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 166,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.