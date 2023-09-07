ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 60.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 178.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $719.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

View Our Latest Report on EGBN

About Eagle Bancorp

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.