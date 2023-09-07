ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.