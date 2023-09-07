ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $547,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $66,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,417.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $286,551. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.