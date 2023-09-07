ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $565,000 in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 838,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $10,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 2.2 %

EnerSys stock opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. CL King began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.