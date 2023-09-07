ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $574,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $972,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

