ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $585,000 in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,348,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 954,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $25,316.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $204,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

