ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $615,000 in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Technologies

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.03 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

