ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $684,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 4,395.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Braze by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Braze by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,397 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,508.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,687.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,829 shares of company stock worth $22,267,079. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.