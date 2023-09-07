ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $710,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 199,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,061,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $18,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,452,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

