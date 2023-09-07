ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silgan by 234.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Silgan by 151.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 1,087.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLGN

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.