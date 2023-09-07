ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $678,000 Investment in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STKL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after purchasing an additional 503,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,212 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,469,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 206,420 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,642 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STKL

SunOpta Stock Down 3.7 %

STKL opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $207.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.