ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $720,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.08 and a beta of 1.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $40.02.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

