ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SD. State Street Corp increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 799.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 274,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 264,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247,141 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SD opened at $16.28 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $601.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 97.92% and a return on equity of 27.76%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

