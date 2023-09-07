ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $377,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 over the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

