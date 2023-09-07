ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 26,235 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,235 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vector Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $365.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

