ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 2,826 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,506,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,919,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 507,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1,562.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

In other news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $99,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $190,313.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $99,832.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at $591,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $37.15 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $867.45 million, a P/E ratio of 412.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.