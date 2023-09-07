ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 348 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $32.08 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $853.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.07). The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.05 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 544,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock worth $1,420,130. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. William Blair began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

