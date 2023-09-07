ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 3,662 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $64.00 to $51.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $82.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Lumentum Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.