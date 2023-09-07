ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 4,649 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $808,874,000 after buying an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,500 shares of company stock worth $1,395,396,940 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

