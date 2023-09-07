ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $1,040,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,895 shares of company stock worth $3,408,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

